Golfers honor Cpl. Daegan Page, raise money for military services

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) – Lutheran Family Services held a golf tournament to raise money for military services, The Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation was the biggest sponsor for the event



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Golfers chipping in to support military services and programs.



This golf tournament is raising money for military services and honoring Cpl. Daegan Page.

Jared Jensen, a reserve in the Marine Corp., came out to honor another marine, Cpl. Daegan Page and raise money to fund services for other veterans, through playing golf.

"Being a marine, a marine officer going back to a couple years ago when Daegan Page was brought back home it meant a lot to me to,” Jensen said. “I want to be involved somehow and when our company said we are golfing in this tournament honoring Daegan and with Lutheran Family it meant a lot to me, and I wanted to be a part of it."

The Cpl. Daegan Page Foundation was the biggest sponsor for the event that benefits Lutheran Family Services, one of the largest non-profits in the state. The funds raised at this event supports the military services and programs for a whole year and allows the nonprofit to expand its programs across Nebraska.

Jensen said it's important that this tournament is held on 9/11.

"We all say hey let’s remember 9/11 it’s important to us but for those who have been in the service I think it's a little bit extra to us, you know we raise our hands and sign the dotted line and we want to do something to help and help out a country and this is a good sponsor to help those who come back that need some help afterwards," He said.

Last year the event raised over $100,000 to support its military services.