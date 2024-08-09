'It's a real tearjerker:' Veterans visit the new Vietnam Veteran Memorial for the first time

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– Over 100 veterans came to visit the new Vietnam Veteran Memorial Friday during the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran Reunion



Many veterans were visiting the memorial for the first since it opened

The group came as a part of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion that is happening in Lincoln this weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new Vietnam Veterans Memorial where emotions are high as some veterans visit for the first time,

"It's a real tearjerker,” veteran Terrence Schecher said.

Schecher was one of these veterans and he says seeing the memorial for the first time was emotional for him.

"I think it's a great place… it's a great experience to see all our brothers on the wall there,” he said.

Schecher’s friend, Jerry Bolkmer who also served had the same emotions when first seeing the memorial.

"Just arriving it's breath taking, we haven't even seen it all but I think it looks awesome,” Bolkmer said.

The veterans said seeing this memorial with others who have the same experience as them was important, and some travelled to be able to do that.

Jerry Yeazell came from South Dakota to see the memorial with others from the reunion.

"It feels good to be around people who have gone through the Vietnam experience and the coming home experience,” Yeazell said.

Community members came out to welcome the veterans to the memorial, some bringing flags and signs to show support for them and some came to thank them for what they did for them.

Doug Nading was adopted from Vietnam and likes to come to events like this to thank veterans.

"that’s what I want them to know is someone you were fighting for was able to get out of there and make a decent life for themselves, you know it wasn't for nothing,” Nading said,

The veterans visited the memorial for about an hour before leaving for Lincoln to finish the rest of the reunion.