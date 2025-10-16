Offutt Advisory Council launches food drive to support military families during government shutdown

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The Offutt Advisory Council is partnering with local Hy-Vee stores and the Sarpy County Chamber to collect food and other necessities for military families affected by the ongoing shutdown.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the government shutdown continues to impact military families in local communities, organizations are stepping up to provide essential support.

The Offutt Advisory Council is partnering with local Hy-Vee stores and the Sarpy County Chamber to collect food and other necessities for military families affected by the ongoing shutdown.

John Winkler, vice president of the Offutt Advisory Council, said there is always a need within the military community, and the current situation has created significant uncertainty for families.

"When there a government shutdown and their pays delayed or their not getting paid at all it puts stress on their families. We count on these people to protect this country, protect our freedoms, all those things we ask them to do and put their life on the line," Winkler said.

Airman's Attic, a thrift store and food bank located on Offutt Air Force Base, has experienced increased demand since the shutdown began, prompting the council to organize additional support efforts.

"This is the very least we can do to support them during this and give them some comfort that they re going to have a meal an their family is going to have a meal at the end of the day," Winkler said.

The organization is requesting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries.

Community members can drop off items at the Sarpy County Chamber or at Hy-Vee locations in Shadow Lake or Plattsmouth from October 24 through October 26.

A separate diaper drive will take place at the Hy-Vee locations from October 31 through November 2.

Food donations will be accepted at the chamber until November 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

