Papillion teen recognized for her resilience, positivity while being a military child

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Kate Martin is a semi-finalist for the Military Child of the Year Award. An award that recognizes military children for their positive impact in their community



Kate Martin is a semi-finalist for the Military Child of the Year award.

The award recognizes military children for their resilience and positive impact in communities.

The winners will be announced in March.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One local teen has been recognized for her positive influence on the community while facing the challenges of being a military child.

“Being a military child is not for the weak, but it has made me who I am today. I have moved 8 different times, but I’ve got meet people from all walks of life,” Platteview senior Kate Martin said.

Martin is a semi-finalist for the Military Child of the Year Award, an award recognizing military children for their resilience.

“It’s not even that I win, it's just that I’ve been recognized for all that I’ve done in my high school experience and that's a really good honor for me” she said.

Martin was one of 900 applicants for the award and one of the 105 semi-finalists. The award shows the impact military children have in their communities, according to the organization, Operation Home Front.

Martin is involved in multiple school activities like band, theater and yearbook, doing all this while recovering from three different back surgeries.

She also supports her family her father is away, said her father, John, a member of the U.S. Navy,

“She an awesome kid. Her mom and I are so proud of her. Everything she's been able to accomplish and everything she has been through,” he said.

Martin is looking forward to spending the rest of her senior year spending time with her family and friends.

The seven award recipients, one representing each branch of the military, will be announced in March.

