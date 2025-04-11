PLCS earns Purple Star Designation for supporting military families

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – “It just feels comforting to know they will always be there for you and there will always be someone willing to help you as a military child,” student Sarah Binkley said.



All PLCS schools received a Purple Star.

All schools in the Papillion La Vista School District received the purple star designation for their support of military students.

“It just feels comforting to know they will always be there for you and there will always be someone willing to help you as a military child,” student Sarah Binkley said.

Being a military child can be challenging, especially when it comes to switching schools,But at PLCS, she’s found support, Binkley said.

“They just give us love, they show us that we do mean something to them,” she said.

To receive recognition from the Nebraska Department of Education, the school had to designate a military liaison, have a student-led transition program, and have a partnership with Offutt Air Force Base.

“It’s cool to have a great military population, we love our military families and we would love to see more military families come to Papillion,” said Bobbi Lawhorn, Papillion La Vista High School counselor and military liaison “With this designation maybe we will see more of that in the future.”

The district has the second-largest military-connected population in the state. The faculty hopes this designation brings more military families to the school, according to Lawhorn.