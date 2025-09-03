Sarpy County Memorial Forest coming to Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Nebraska Memorial Forest is an initiative to pay tribute to the 7,500 military and first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty by planting a tree in their name.



Sarpy County Memorial Forest is coming to Banner Park.

The Nebraska Memorial Forest porject pays tribute to fallen heroes.

Planting starts at 9 a.m. September 27.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Vietnam War veteran is helping lead an effort to honor fallen military members and first responders through a unique memorial forest initiative coming to Sarpy County.

Don Preister served in the Vietnam War and says it's important to continue honoring those who lost their lives. The Sarpy County Memorial Forest at Banner Park is one way to do that.

"This is even more important to me because I lost friends and loved ones in that war," Preister said.

The Nebraska Memorial Forest is an initiative by Honor and Remember Nebraska to pay tribute to the 7,500 military and first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty by planting a tree in their name.

"We have an important job to tell our stories and to help future generations and the younger people understand what has happened in the past," Preister said.

Preister says Banner Park was chosen for the memorial since there are trails and athletic fields in the area. When neighbors stop or pass through the park, they will be able to visit the memorial.

"Helping to educate young people about the sacrifices that some have made for our free country and to protect us," he said.

There will be 50 trees planted in the Sarpy County Memorial Forest. So far, 1,785 trees have been planted as part of this statewide project.

Volunteers are needed so neighbors can help plant the trees in the forest or sponsor one through a donation. Planting will start at 9 a.m. on September 27. For more information contact Preister at donaldpg@msn.com.

