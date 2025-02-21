The journey of making Nebraska's Vietnam Veterans Memorial a reality captured in new short film

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Nebraska's 400, a documentary about the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the 400 Nebraskans killed in action, is set to debut next month at the Omaha Film Festival.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A documentary showing the journey of making the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial a reality and honoring the 400 Nebraskans who lost their lives, is set to debut next month at the Omaha Film Festival.

“We wanted to leave a mark saying this is an important part of history,” Miles Landaw, director of Nebraska’s 400 said.

The 24-minute short film, Nebraska’s 400, tells the story of veterans George Abbott and Tom Brown, the founders of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Foundation, and the community that came together to create a space to honor the 400 Nebraskans who were killed during action during the Vietnam war.

“For the viewer I want them to sit there and take in this is their fellow Nebraskans that laid down their lives. You hear about people who died in wars, but rarely do you get to connect with them in their eyes,” Landaw said.

Landaw said he wants to show neighbors a more personal side of the names and faces on the walls at the memorial and tell their stories.

Lisa Jorgensen, senior director of community initiatives at Bellevue University said she hopes this documentary will remind neighbors of the Vietnam War and the veterans in our communities.

“We have to make sure that they are recognized, they are thanked, and they are appreciated,” Jorgensen said.

Landaw also hopes this short film encourages neighbors to visit the memorial.

The documentary debuts at the Omaha Film Festival on March 13 at 8:40 p.m.