United Way, others launch military helpline

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – United Way worked with the Department of Veteran Affairs and Offutt Air Force Base to launch the new military and family helpline.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new helpline aims to support service members, veterans and their families with specialized confidential assistance.

“One of the worst things is to have someone go through issue and challenge and here's some resource that they're not connected to,” said John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. “We want to make sure they are connected to make sure everything runs smoothly."

United Way of the Midlands partnered with Veterans Affairs and Offutt Air force Base to create the new helpline for military members and their families.

"Through the helpline if there's issues that may be needed for their family, some recommendations or if they are new to the area this can help them make sure everything is good back home so they can focus on the mission,” Hilgert said.

The help line is through United Way's already existing 211 help line.



Shawna Forsberge, president and CEO for United Way said by partnering with Offutt and the VA, they were able to create a helpline tailored to service member’s needs.

"We really feel there’s profound responsibility to stand up for those that served so this is a really a unique public private partnership that we combine what United Way and 211 does best with the expertise of the installation and the VA to provide comprehensive support,” Forsberge said.

The helpline can assist service members with finding resources for multiple things including childcare, financial help, housing, employment and food.



Users are provided with live support through their phone, online or email.

The helpline available 24/7 to all service members and veterans across Nebraska and Iowa.