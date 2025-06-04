Veterans, community members repaint display tank at American Legion Post 32

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Members of the American Legion Post 32 cleaned up and repainted the display tank the organization received in November. Members say they are excited to have neighbors come out to see the new look.



Veterans and community members repainted the tank.

The new color represents the Vietnam era.

Legion members hope to see more people come out and look at the updates to the display.

Veterans and community members got to work giving the American Legion Post 32's static display tank a new look.

The tank, which the post received back in November, was something the legion waited years for.

According to Ted Pafford, commander of the post, it's nice to finally clean it up and make it their own and it helps bring attention to the organization.

“It is nice to see people come out and take a look at it. It brings awareness to our post, not everyone is aware that American Legion is a veteran’s service organization, so it helps them come out and ask questions about it,” Pafford said.

The legion is painting the tank all one color, so it is easier to keep up with and the color represents the Vietnam era. According to Pafford, he hopes to see more community members stop by the post to see the tanks new look.