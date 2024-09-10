Veterans donate artwork to display in new VA clinic

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The artwork displayed on the walls on the new VA clinic was created and donated by veterans in the area



“It’s great and I’m excited that this is something that has been blessed to me"

The new clinic opened Monday in Papillion

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new Veterans Affairs Clinic is representing the people they serve through the artwork they created.

The new Sarpy County VA Clinic opened Monday and visitors may notice the art work on the wall. Artwork that was all created by veteran artists who use this region for their care.

Karen Silverstrand is one of those veterans and has two pieces hanging in the clinic and she says having the opportunity to show her artwork is an honor.

“It’s great and I’m excited that this is something that has been blessed to me that I’ve been able to do. It is hard to put into words how happy and elated I am,” Silverstrand said.

When creating her pieces she aimed to create a piece that would give viewers sense of happiness while looking at it.

“I thought what gave me a calming and happy effect was my grandparents and I wanted to make that into something that other people would feel the same way,” Silverstrand said.

Crystal Deluca, clinical director, says was a big factor when designing the new clinic.

“That was one of the main focuses of this clinic is again how to best represent them and we couldn’t think of a better way to decorate it than to use their artwork,” Deluca said.

The artwork is displayed in the corridors of the patient care center.

