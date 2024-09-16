PAY IT FORWARD: Blair High School teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Emily Peatrowsky, a teacher at Omaha South High School who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

Miss Peatrowsky is an English teacher at Blair High School and was nominated for his outstanding efforts in the classroom. As the nominator wrote “As a mother of four children who have all had the privilege of being taught by Miss Peatrowsky, I can unequivocally attest to her remarkable qualities as a high school English teacher. Despite facing adversity, such as a recent car accident that left her injured, Miss Peatrowsky has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to her students' education and well-being. Her dedication is truly remarkable. Despite being in a boot, she returned to work promptly, refusing to let her injuries deter her from her passion for teaching. This resilience serves as an inspiration not only to her students but to the entire school community.

Congrats Emily Peatrowsky! If you are an educator, or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.