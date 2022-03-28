This pet crate is collapsible for easy storage and it’s on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While it no doubt might make you a little sad to put your dog in a crate, one way to make it easier on both us and our furry friends is to ensure the crate they have is as comfortable — and as safe — as possible.

Whether you only crate them while you go to work or you need something cozy for them to travel in, this Petsfit Travel Pet Home Indoor/Outdoor crate has excellent reviews from pet parents.

You’ll find the crate in three sizes for small, medium and large dogs. Priced at $74.99 for the small size, $92.99 for medium and $112.99 for large, you can also clip a coupon to save 6% on the large size, taking the price to $106.21. The coupon is only available for the large size.

The crate has a solid steel frame, lockable zippers, strengthen grid, mattress for comfort, waterproof bottom that is removable and washable in case of spills or accidents and a non-slip mat. It has two doors and a top entrance, several mesh windows for ventilation, plus a design that is sturdy and easy to assemble.

If you need to take the crate apart for transport after it’s assembled, it can be folded in four steps. First, unscrew the frame, then press down the two corners. Next, simply put it down and then close the buckle.

The crate has nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon with a total of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Nearly all of the reviews — 78% — are five stars, with only 5% giving just one star. Reviewers say the crate is well-made, easy to assemble, lightweight and it has plenty of room for dogs to relax and be comfortable. It also fits in the backseat of a car, so it is easy to transport if you’ll be taking your dog to someone else’s house or to spend the day outside at the park.

Some reviewers have also used it to house other pets like rabbits or a litter box, food and water for a cat. It would also work well as a temporary play area for puppies or kittens or a travel crate if you have to drive a long distance with your pet.

“This crate is really well made, it looks great, and it took me less than 2 minutes to assemble it. I love that it can easily be folded down and has handles to carry it,” one reviewer said. “I also like that 2 sides and the top are mesh, so there’s lots of airflow and my dog won’t feel ‘locked up'”.

There are of course a few negative reviews, with a handful of Amazon shoppers saying their dog was able to “break out” by destroying the zippers or fabric, so you should take that into account depending on your dog’s demeanor. If they are a chewer or easily destroy toys, you may want to consider a different crate.

If you have a dog that would likely damage or destroy a crate like this, you may want to purchase a metal one instead.

This Amazon basics metal dog crate comes in six different sizes, from 22 to 48 inches. Priced between $33-$81 for a single door or $34-$85 for a double door, it is made of durable metal wire and has a sturdy base tray. You could also add a cushion to make your pet more comfortable if you aren’t concerned with them ripping it up and are only worried about them escaping.

Amazon also sells a dog crate that doubles as an end table, so it will blend in with your furniture. The crate itself is metal, so it should be fairly sturdy, and measures 40 by 24 by 26 inches. It is priced at $289, with a 5% coupon available, taking the total to $275.49.

Are you in need of a crate for your dog or other furry friend?

