Lawmakers will get classified briefing on Iran strikes and retaliation

U.S. lawmakers will receive a classified briefing on the recent U.S. strikes on nuclear development facilities in Iran.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, along with Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will deliver a briefing to both chambers of Congress on Tuesday.

Lawmakers publicly sought answers from the Trump administration following the strikes, concerning both the U.S. operation and Iran's response to it.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president is legally obliged to consult with Congress, and noted that lawmakers weren't alerted to the U.S. strikes over the weekend.

I’ve seen press reports that Iranian missiles are targeting U.S. military bases in the Middle East—putting the lives of thousands of American servicemembers at immediate risk.



I’ve asked the Trump administration to give me a classified briefing to lay out the full threat… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 23, 2025

"Most importantly, I’ve demanded they lay out exactly what measures they’re taking—right now—to keep our servicemembers safe," Sen. Schumer wrote. "The Trump administration should not make the same mistake it made this weekend by launching strikes without giving any details to Congress."

"The Trump administration has a responsibility to come to Congress, justify its actions, for which we've see no evidence to justify its offensive strikes in Iran," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. "And we also don't even know how effective the strike has been. There's zero evidence that I've seen that the nuclear program was completely and totally obliterated as Donald Trump has claimed. No evidence that has been presented to Congress to suggest that that has occurred."

"Congress is now on Day 10 of not receiving any formal briefing from the Administration or having any information to provide Americans who are in harm’s way," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "We must be informed immediately of any further planning."

Some members of Congress have called for debate and a vote on a war powers resolution, alleging that the Trump administration's intervention in Iran was unconstitutional. Congress would vote on whether to pass a resolution that would prohibit further U.S. military intervention in the conflict.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, said he would oppose such a measure.

“I don’t think this is an appropriate time for a War Powers resolution. And I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Johnson, who got a classified briefing on the strikes on Monday. "This is not a time for politics.”