Pop-Tarts Is Debuting 4 Fruity New Flavors For Summer

Caffeine may be the best way to kick-start your morning, but if you prefer sugar and sweet treats to wake you up instead, there’s a new line of Pop-Tarts calling your name.

Already a pretty sweet breakfast choice, the toaster pastry brand is taking it a step further with new flavors modeled after three of America’s favorite desserts: Lemon Crème Pie, Banana Crème Pie and Peach Cobbler. The new flavors will be available nationwide beginning June 2021, with Lemon Crème Pie and Peach Cobbler in an 8-count box for around $2.89, and Banana Crème Pie in a 16-count box for around $3.68.

A Kellogg’s representative tells Simplemost we can expect another flavor, Tropical Mango, in June as well.

Kellogg's

They also just added Pink Lemonade Pop-Tarts to their lineup.

If you’re looking for some other dessert-inspired breakfast ideas, however, there are plenty of others to choose from. Pop-Tarts actually has an entire dessert line full of flavors including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Hot Fudge Sundae, Cookies & Creme and more.

Kellogg's

If you’re more of a cereal person when it comes to breakfast, there are some new dessert-inspired cereals on store shelves as well. Kellogg’s turned Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Cream Pies into cereal last year, and now, they’ve done the same thing to Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies.

The Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal features crispy, indulgent brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces. The cereal will hit store shelves nationwide in May for around $3.99 for an 8.2-ounce box or $5.69 for a 13.2-ounce box.

Kellogg's

Post and Hostess also teamed up in 2018 for Honey Bun cereal and Donettes cereal, then added Twinkies cereal to their lineup in 2019. You can also buy Dunkaroos cereal from General Mills or Funfetti cereal for when you want some birthday cake for breakfast.

If none of these are hitting the spot, you can also make your own Pop-Tarts in whatever flavor you choose. Or, make your own chocolate chip cookie cereal or mini pancake cereal.

Adobe

Do you enjoy dessert flavors and sweet treats for breakfast?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.