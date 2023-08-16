President Biden, first lady to visit Maui after deadly wildfires

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday after one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in more than a century ravaged the island of Maui.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week that will allow for a presidential visit.

“In Maui, the President and first lady will be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort,” the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

“The President continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster,” the White House said.

The wildfires have left parts of Maui — mainly the city of Lahaina — burned to a crisp. The death toll rose to 106 Wednesday, but the governor warned that scores more bodies could be found. County officials have begun identifying victims, and federal officials sent a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians to Hawaii to help with identifications, according to the Associated Press.

President Biden has stayed in close contact with the governor, as well as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Hawaii's U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz.

