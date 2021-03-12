Capitol District gets new restaurant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vaccinations are increasing and business restrictions are loosening up and just in time to help current businesses in the Capitol District.

That improvement comes at a key time for one of the district's newest businesses, Akarui, near 12th St and Capitol Ave.

The opening had to be delayed because of the pandemic; a delay in construction and a delayed opening.

"We have been holding the opening for about six months. The pandemic came and we had to be cautious. We have to be cautious, cautious cleaning and sanitizing. The lobby, door handles, tables, chairs, anything that people can touch," said Loynn Lin, manager of Akarui.

Each section is cleaned after people leave and before a new group can sit down.

As springtime is approaching and we are coming out of our darkest days of the pandemic, restaurants are hoping for an uptick in business.

"We are really excited about the warm weather, people are coming out more. I really love this capitol district area, it is so entertaining and a lot of events going on," said Lin.

With the CHI Health Center once again open for events — and the restaurant located just down the street — Akarui is hoping that its proximity, grand opening and unique offerings will also help increase business.

People come in for ramen, which is Japanese noodle soup, and leave with bubble tea.

Neighbors said the warmer weather and loosening restrictions have them feeling more comfortable heading out to dine in.

"We watched it grow from the start and it is nice to see them finally open and I have a favorite and I have to come here and get it every time," said customer, Ericka Frazer.

Customers said the unique artwork and being able to build your own meal is a nice change from eating at home.

"With being able to build my own poke bowl, I am able to choose exactly what I want in it. I like the sushi rice and then any combination of meats that I want, I like the seared tuna and then you get to choose from a variety of toppings,” said customer, Jared Maguire.

