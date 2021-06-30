Chiro care advances to no longer cracking backs and necks to realign the spine

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — The pandemic caused people stress, anxiety, and migraines. Some people stopped seeing their chiropractor but Dr. Gabriel Long at Awaken Chiropractic said the majority of their clients kept coming in as their services were crucial to dealing with some of the COVID-related stressors.

They wanted to keep making sure their clients were able to continue getting care to be the best versions of themselves.

"The pain isn't the problem. The pain is the check engine light that tells you there is a problem within and the body may not be able to withstand that stress over time," said Long.

Patient Carol Palmisano says her care could not be put off during the pandemic.

"He is trying to get me a little straighter because my back has a bad curvature and he is wonderful," she said. "I don't know what I would do without him."

Long says as you would never stop brushing your teeth, there is never a time that you should not be taking care of your spine.

"Understand that your nervous system controls your immune system so it wasn't about the strength of the virus but the strength of the resistance," he said. "How someone responds to COVID is how well their immune system is working."

Some chiropractic businesses are seeing a boom in business because they are using the latest technology and not concentrating on pain but instead, treating the underlying causes. That has them sometimes concentrating on the feet to help assess and correct what is going on in the spine.

With more people working from home and not having a traditional desk, posture plays a big part in spinal cord issues.

"They call it text neck, but older people call it newspaper neck. We use to do the same thing looking down like this. That posture of being down and forward puts so much pressure on the supporting structure and can pull the spine out of alignment," continues Long.

They don't crack backs or necks but use a neuro thermal scanner and a small advanced instrument to correct any issues.

"We evaluate their central nervous system in full. This is state-of-the-art NASA published technology, it gets an exact assessment of the spinal cord," adds Long.

They also treat kids. Long says that with proper care and treatment, you will have fewer aches, pains, better sleep, and more energy.

"He has helped relieve the pain in my back. I have my up and down days but he gives me a lot of encouragement and the whole staff here is wonderful," adds Palmisano.

"The fruit of getting chiropractic care has always been in what it prevents. If you can keep your body working today, you can prevent your body from breaking down long term."

Awaken Chiropractic is located at 141st and Q Street. For more information about their services, click here.



