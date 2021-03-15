City of Omaha offering $5K community grants

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - If you know of ways to improve your community with jobs, beautification or helping food insecure neighborhoods, your idea could award your community up to $5,000.

Many of us have been affected in so many different ways and the city of Omaha wants to financially support ideas that will help people and communities recover from the pandemic. In the past ideas such as internships, art programs, murals and community gardens have been awarded money.

Mayor Jean Stothert said things will be slightly different this year.

“We just felt this year it was important to make them COVID related," she said. "For example, there is a lot of people struggling with food right now and if it has something to do with a community garden and they want to build a community garden and produce food and help people with food that is on option we will consider.”

When it comes to applying for the grant it is up to your creativity on how you can best improve your community and help it rebound from COVID.

The grants have always had a theme, but the underlying requirement has remained consistent - improve your neighborhood in some way.

"The application process is really simple, easy to understand and I really recommend anyone apply especially if you are doing it for the first time," says Katie Kresha, Executive Director, City Sprouts.

More than $100,000 is available to give out to different organizations.

“I love that it is something organizations can apply for, you don’t have to be some big organization," adds Kresa.

“Sometimes they are little projects, sometimes they are bigger projects," Stothert said. "These are always fun for me to give out.”

Up to $5,000 can be awarded to each organization. The deadline to apply is March 15th. Your business or organization has to be listed in the City's Neighborhood Directory, which is free and easy to do. Apply here.

