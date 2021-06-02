Falconwood Drive-In gearing up for summer season

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Popcorn, snacks, and a good flick have always been a part of the good life in Nebraska. The pandemic put a dent in some of our favorite activities.

"We got a double whammy because we got hit by the flood in 2019 and then COVID in 2020 so we had to pivot two years in a row," said Brandon Miller, owner Falconwood Park. "COVID was a bit easier to pivot as we started doing drive-in concerts last year."

Along with finding ways to keep their business up and running, Miller also wanted to support other businesses.

"Last year we did drive-in concerts to help support local bands and local production companies. It was kind of a fun opportunity for us to help other people in the community that did not have gigs otherwise," added Miller.

As the metro area is rebounding, so are companies.

"We've had two years in a row that wasn't quite there for us but right now everything is booked solid from May to Halloween. We've got 3-4 events a week," Miller said.

Falconwood is not just a spot to catch movies and concerts.

The pandemic created a need for outdoor socially distanced activities, and at Falconwood Park, Miller said they have something for every family member.

They have seasonal RV camping, the drive-in movie theater, weddings are now a primary business, and they do a lot of corporate events.

With their new drive-in movie screen, Miller said they are excited to get back to business.

"We have a 50-foot screen installed permanently, a bigger projector than we had before the flooding and pandemic, so it's bigger and better than it was before now," Miller said.

He said if you come out early you can enjoy 26 acres of COVID-friendly land.

"People come out and play in the playground, and they will bring their dog out and walk them around. You get to spend the day at the park and then watch a movie outside under the stars. It's a whole different experience," Miller said.

Falconwood plays classic movies. Here is the summer schedule:



Thursday, June 3rd - Goonies

Thursday, June 10th - Dazed and Confused/Big Lebowski

Sunday, June 13th - The Sandlot

Sunday, June 27th - The Neverending Story

Thursday, July 1 - Dirty Dancing/Footloose

For a list of upcoming concerts and events visit their website or call 402-210-4747

