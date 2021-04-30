Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands holding job fair

Watch

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for an employment opportunity and like working with children, the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands is hiring.

“As President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands, I have the opportunity every day to impact the lives of the members we serve. I also have the opportunity to see kids enjoying their time in a safe environment; learning, developing social skills and simply being kids. I would encourage anyone who has a passion for sowing positive seeds into the next generation of leaders to look into our open positions and join our team. I look forward to serving alongside you as we serve our community by impacting young lives together,” said Richard Webb.

Open positions include "program specialist, lifeguard, camp counselor, front office manager, Youth Development Professional and more."

To help fill positions, the organization will be holding a job fair on Saturday, May 1 and said on-the-spot interviews will be held.

Those interested must have a high school diploma or a GED and are asked to bring a resume, preferably on a flash drive.

Event details:

  • Event: Hiring Fair for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands
  • Date: Saturday, May 1st
  • Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Where: Westside Boys & Girls Club - Connected to Westbrook Elementary 1312 Robertson Drive Omaha, NE 68114

