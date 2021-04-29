Council Bluffs holding lifeguard recruitment event due to lack of applicants

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release, the City of Council Bluffs is in serious need of lifeguard applicants to staff two of its pools.

“As it stands now, we don’t have enough lifeguards to open just one of the pools,” said Mike Bond, Aquatics Director for the City of Council Bluffs.

To turn things around, the city will be holding a lifeguard recruiting event on Saturday, May 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Anyone who is interested, regardless of certification, is encouraged to attend. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted.

Prior to the event, applicants can also apply at https://www.councilbluffs-ia.gov/ .

Those hired will work at either Katelman Water Park or Pirate Cove Water Park — both of which the city hopes to open on Saturday, May 29.

“We will continue our efforts to recruit, hire, and certify enough lifeguards to open both pools,” said Bond. “We hope to have a great turnout at the recruitment event and then we’ll help the new lifeguards get certified.”

A certification course will be held for new lifeguards in mid-May.

