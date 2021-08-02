Watch

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office hiring for lateral deputy sheriff positions

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 12:19:12-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is looking to fill full-time lateral deputy sheriff positions.

DCSO said they are searching for candidates of the highest quality who reflect the cultural diversity of the community they serve.

A prior law enforcement certification is required.

The selection process includes several elements according to DCSO, including an application, physical fitness assessment, structured interview, polygraph examination, background examination, psychological examination, medical examination, and drug screening test.

Deputy sheriffs have various duties including cruiser patrol, enforcement of traffic and criminal laws, fugitive apprehension, response to 911 calls, accident investigation, courthouse security, criminal investigation, and a host of other specialty positions.

A few minimum qualifications for employment include a high school diploma or GED, prior law enforcement certification, a criminal history that doesn't prevent the ability to carry a firearm, at least 21 years of age, a valid driver’s license, and is a United States citizen.

The salary range is $52,748 - $77,334 plus extensive benefits.

Applications will be available for the position starting Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 13. They must be submitted through Employment - Douglas County Human Resources on this website by clicking on View Available Douglas County Job Postings and selecting Deputy Sheriff (Lateral Entry).

For more information, contact Lt. Jennifer Birkhofer at (402) 444-7470.

