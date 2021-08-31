Lozier holding hiring event Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With more job openings available, companies are getting creative with special incentives for new hires. In July, Lozier held a welding-specific job fair — and for the first time ever — no experience was necessary to apply. On Wednesday, the company will be holding another job fair.
The jobs at Lozier pay $20.93-$30.75 per hour and you are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus after three months. After six months, employees may be eligible for an additional wage increase.
Available positions include:
- Production/Warehouse workers: earn up to $20.93/hour
- Welders and Machine Operator Specialists: earn up to $25.01/hour
- Maintenance and Tool & Die Technicians: earn up to $30.75/hour
To apply visit Lozier's website or head to the company's job fair being held from 3 - 6 p.m. at its plant located at 6316 Pershing Drive.
Attendees should dress appropriately by wearing closed-toe shoes and long pants which are safety requirements for a plant tour.
Attendees must complete an application to be interviewed.
