Lozier holding hiring event Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With more job openings available, companies are getting creative with special incentives for new hires. In July, Lozier held a welding-specific job fair — and for the first time ever — no experience was necessary to apply. On Wednesday, the company will be holding another job fair.

The jobs at Lozier pay $20.93-$30.75 per hour and you are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus after three months. After six months, employees may be eligible for an additional wage increase.

Available positions include:

Production/Warehouse workers: earn up to $20.93/hour

Welders and Machine Operator Specialists: earn up to $25.01/hour

Maintenance and Tool & Die Technicians: earn up to $30.75/hour

To apply visit Lozier's website or head to the company's job fair being held from 3 - 6 p.m. at its plant located at 6316 Pershing Drive.

Attendees should dress appropriately by wearing closed-toe shoes and long pants which are safety requirements for a plant tour.

Attendees must complete an application to be interviewed.

Lozier looking to hire about 100 employees

Lozier gives eight workers with no welding experience a new opportunity to succeed

