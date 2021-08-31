Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Lozier holding hiring event Wednesday

Pay ranges from $20.93-$30.75 per hour with $1,000 signing bonuses.
items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Lozier welder welding hiring Nebraska
Posted at 3:56 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 16:56:45-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With more job openings available, companies are getting creative with special incentives for new hires. In July, Lozier held a welding-specific job fair — and for the first time ever — no experience was necessary to apply. On Wednesday, the company will be holding another job fair.

The jobs at Lozier pay $20.93-$30.75 per hour and you are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus after three months. After six months, employees may be eligible for an additional wage increase.

Available positions include:

  • Production/Warehouse workers: earn up to $20.93/hour
  • Welders and Machine Operator Specialists: earn up to $25.01/hour
  • Maintenance and Tool & Die Technicians: earn up to $30.75/hour

To apply visit Lozier's website or head to the company's job fair being held from 3 - 6 p.m. at its plant located at 6316 Pershing Drive.

Attendees should dress appropriately by wearing closed-toe shoes and long pants which are safety requirements for a plant tour.

Attendees must complete an application to be interviewed.

Lozier looking to hire about 100 employees
Lozier gives eight workers with no welding experience a new opportunity to succeed

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information