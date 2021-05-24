Nebraska State Patrol taking applications for next recruit class

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking to start a new career, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is currently taking applications for Camp 66.

“The journey to becoming a Nebraska State Trooper starts with an application, and we’re looking for men and women who are ready to take that first step,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Filling out that application opens the door to a world of opportunity and a fulfilling career spent serving the people of Nebraska.”

Starting pay is $47,944 and trainees can expect $21.00 per hour during a 22-week training program.

“All of the future troopers selected to be a part of Camp 66 will receive extensive training from our expert staff at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy,” said Colonel Bolduc. “The recruits bring the drive and attitude of service, and our staff will develop the skills they need to serve with professionalism, honor, and compassion as Nebraska State Troopers.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age by June 17, 2022, must have a GED or high school diploma and may be required to meet other requirements. You can find out more by visiting https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/become-trooper .

