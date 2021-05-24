Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Nebraska State Patrol taking applications for next recruit class

Training will be paid
items.[0].image.alt
NSP
File photo
Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser car
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 13:46:59-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking to start a new career, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is currently taking applications for Camp 66.

“The journey to becoming a Nebraska State Trooper starts with an application, and we’re looking for men and women who are ready to take that first step,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Filling out that application opens the door to a world of opportunity and a fulfilling career spent serving the people of Nebraska.”

Starting pay is $47,944 and trainees can expect $21.00 per hour during a 22-week training program.

“All of the future troopers selected to be a part of Camp 66 will receive extensive training from our expert staff at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy,” said Colonel Bolduc. “The recruits bring the drive and attitude of service, and our staff will develop the skills they need to serve with professionalism, honor, and compassion as Nebraska State Troopers.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age by June 17, 2022, must have a GED or high school diploma and may be required to meet other requirements. You can find out more by visiting https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/become-trooper.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Sign up for our Rebound newsletter OPS back to school plans PLCS return to schools plan Elkhorn return to school blueprint Council Bluffs Community School District school plan MPS return to school FAQ Ralston Public return to learning protocol Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information