UPS aims to hire more than 730 at ‘UPS Brown Friday’ events in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, UPS announced that it expects to hire more than 730 seasonal employees in the Omaha area this Thursday through Saturday, in its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ event. Nationally, UPS plans to hire 60,000 employees during the three-day hiring blitz.

The UPS Brown Friday event includes two local hiring events as well as virtual events on jobs-ups.com/brownfriday.

The hiring weekend is part of its broader effort, announced last month to hire seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shipping rush.

According to the release, full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers – have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, about a third of those hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 138,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

UPS is offering current employees $200 for every eligible employee referral they submit. Local events in Omaha include:

Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply easily online, at UPSjobs.com.

