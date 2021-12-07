Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

UPS looking to hire over 240 seasonal employees; may lead to full-time positions

Posted at 11:04 AM, Dec 07, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — United Parcel Service (UPS) is looking to hire over 240 seasonal employees in Omaha with various positions available.

UPS says seasonal positions can be a stepping stone to a full-time career, adding that nearly one-third of the company's entire U.S. workforce started as seasonal employees.

The company is increasing incentives, like offering seasonal employees the chance to earn up to $1,300 toward their college tuition.

Additionally, UPS will offer up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through their Earn and Learn program for permanent employees in many cities.

UPS is looking to hire package handlers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers in Omaha.

Those interested should apply here.

