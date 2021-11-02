Wednesday job fair in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb — On Wednesday, Nov. 3 there will be a job fair at the Comfort Inn & Suites from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7007 Grover Street in Omaha.
EMPLOYERS WHO WILL BE PRESENT AND HIRING:
- Amber Specialty Pharmacy
- American Games
- Aqua Tots
- Baker’s
- BHJ USA LLC
- Black Belt Movers
- Budget Rental Car
- Caring for People Services
- Charles Drew Health Center, Inc.
- Cox Communications
- CRCC
- Custom Diesel Drivers Training
- Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS)
- Faith Technologies
- Greater Omaha Packing
- Honeywell
- Hy-Vee
- Immanuel
- JBS Omaha
- Jenson Tire
- Kum and Go
- Marsh Creek Concrete Company
- Meridian Clinical Research
- North American Companies
- Octapharma Plasma
- Omaha Public Schools (OPS)
- Omaha Steaks
- Palfinger
- Papio Transport
- Quality Clinical Research
- Roto Rooter
- Seldin
- SERVPRO
- Sid Dillon Auto
- Streck
- The Rassmussen Group
- Turner Industries
- United States Postal Service
- Westlake Ace Hardware
Plan ahead, update your resume, research the employers posting jobs on www.jobfairsNebraska.com website. Find the right job now so you can have a great job WITH benefits and bonuses. Get paid for holidays, vacation time and medical time off. Join the work force – improve your community’s economy and your LIFE. There are jobs in all industries and all skill levels.
YOU JUST HAVE TO ATTEND AND VISIT WITH EMPLOYERS. Tell everyone you know – there are literally hundreds and hundreds of jobs that will present at this job fair. Don’t wait – this won’t last long – find your dream job NOW.
Childhood Resource and Referral of the Nebraska Department of Education will be present assisting individuals find day care for their children.
Creighton EOC will be present and helping individuals with the resumes and sharing information about the resource classes they offer for employment assistance.
