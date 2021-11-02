Wednesday job fair in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb — On Wednesday, Nov. 3 there will be a job fair at the Comfort Inn & Suites from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7007 Grover Street in Omaha.

EMPLOYERS WHO WILL BE PRESENT AND HIRING:

Amber Specialty Pharmacy

American Games

Aqua Tots

Baker’s

BHJ USA LLC

Black Belt Movers

Budget Rental Car

Caring for People Services

Charles Drew Health Center, Inc.

Cox Communications

CRCC

Custom Diesel Drivers Training

Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS)

Faith Technologies

Greater Omaha Packing

Honeywell

Hy-Vee

Immanuel

JBS Omaha

Jenson Tire

Kum and Go

Marsh Creek Concrete Company

Meridian Clinical Research

North American Companies

Octapharma Plasma

Omaha Public Schools (OPS)

Omaha Steaks

Palfinger

Papio Transport

Quality Clinical Research

Roto Rooter

Seldin

SERVPRO

Sid Dillon Auto

Streck

The Rassmussen Group

Turner Industries

United States Postal Service

Westlake Ace Hardware

Plan ahead, update your resume, research the employers posting jobs on www.jobfairsNebraska.com website. Find the right job now so you can have a great job WITH benefits and bonuses . Get paid for holidays, vacation time and medical time off. Join the work force – improve your community’s economy and your LIFE. There are jobs in all industries and all skill levels.

YOU JUST HAVE TO ATTEND AND VISIT WITH EMPLOYERS . Tell everyone you know – there are literally hundreds and hundreds of jobs that will present at this job fair. Don’t wait – this won’t last long – find your dream job NOW.

Childhood Resource and Referral of the Nebraska Department of Education will be present assisting individuals find day care for their children.

Creighton EOC will be present and helping individuals with the resumes and sharing information about the resource classes they offer for employment assistance.

