Hot sauna color therapy at Perspire has many health benefits

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a full spectrum infrared hot sauna that offers overall health benefits.

"This allows you to disconnect and relax. When it comes to deep health benefits, this has improved my energy levels from wake to sleep. I am sleeping better, clarity of skin, I just feel better," said Perspire Hot Sauna customer Katie Danger.

"It widens your blood vessels so when you go into the sauna, since the blood is flowing more easily through your system, it is going to lower your blood pressure, relax you and make you feel much better as well as sweat the toxins out of your body and move nutrients to the places that need them," said Perspire Hot Sauna co-owner Ashley Kloxin.

They have a total of nine sauna suites and for those that like it hot, the private saunas can heat up to 158 degrees.

Kloxin adds, "It can help with that seasonal affective disorder, anxiety, and depression"

Along with the heat being offered in the saunas, they also offer color therapy, with six different colors to enhance your mood. Inside, people can choose to just relax, meditate, watch TV or listen to music.

"I have a routine. For the first 20 minutes, I read. As my heart rate increases, I monitor it through my fitness tracker, so then I put my book down, lay down, do some stretching, drink some water and listen to music," adds Danger.

It is recommended that you hydrate before, during, and after. An extra treat that customers love is the cold eucalyptus-scented towel that helps with the cool down.

"The yellow is good for skin health, mindset, creativity. Blue is good for relaxation. Purple is a calming color. The colors can also help with seasonal affective disorder," Kloxin said.

The Kloxin's say to come in stressed and leave relaxed.

Co-owner Nate Kloxin said it has even helped him.

"I use to always be on the pillow for 45 minutes before I could actually fall asleep," he said. "Now because I sauna regularly about 4-5 days a week, now when I lay down, within 2-3 minutes, I am asleep."

You can buy monthly memberships or individual sessions. Because of the health benefits, you can use your health savings accounts.

Perspire Sauna Studio

3525 N. 147th St.

www.perspriresaunastudio.com

Benefits of using an infrared sauna:



Burns calories

Clears skin

Improves sleep

Improves muscular healing and accelerated recovery

How each color helps your body:

