Hotworx is heating things up with Covid-friendly workouts

OMAHA, Neb. — A new workout facility opened up during the pandemic and their small concept gym just happened to be just the right fit for a covid-friendly workout.

"All the benefits we had to offer were something that would help during the pandemic. Covid doesn't necessarily like the heat, so if you are in the sauna and you are working out at 125 degrees, there are many infrared heating to combat covid," said April Campbell, Owner, Hotworx.

This location in Northwest Omaha, has eight specialized sauna workout rooms with virtual instructors and timed workouts. The sauna workout rooms start at 108 degrees and go all the way up to 125 degrees.

They use infrared heat absorption that penetrates your body causing you to sweat, burn more calories, help with cellulite and detoxify. They call if 3-D training.

"The infrared heat, heats you up from a cellular level and brings that core temperature up, so while it is raising your core temperature up that is where you are getting those increased benefits," said Elizabeth Werner, General Manager, Hotworx.

The workouts last from 15 minutes to 30 minutes. Only two people are allowed in a sauna at a time. If you feel uncomfortable you can get a room to yourself if one is available.

"We have this thing called afterburn and for that hour after the workout, no matter if you do a 15-minute workout or a 45-minute session you continue to burn calories for an hour after your workout," adds Werner.

Despite the germs that extreme heat can kill, cleaning protocols are in place to make sure no germs get spread throughout the gym.

Members like Lyndsy Listenberger, who were once skeptical, are now keeping the burn going strong.

"I love the 15-minute workout because I am a busy mom and a second-grade teacher and I don't have a lot of time. I sweat a lot. that's the idea right, I flush a lot of toxins and I can just feel the difference, my energy feels really good, my body has changed, I feel stronger, I really love it."

Hotworx is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They are currently offering new membership specials and a free workout session.

