Hy-Vee offering free classes to stay healthy, conceive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shopping the grocery store aisles can get overwhelming when you are deciding to eat healthy foods, trying to feed your family or trying to start a family. To help, Hy-Vee is hosting virtual health and nutrition events.

"This month we really want to make sure that females and males know what to fuel their bodies with before even conceiving as well as after the baby is born," said Amanda Jochum, Registered Dietitian, HyVee.

The virtual events will include nutrition store tours that give you an up-close look at how to shop the aisles and make the best choices in food selection.

"What we focus in on is three months before deciding to conceive. Focus in on those nutrient-rich foods, including a diet of fruits and vegetables, heart-healthy fats such as Omega-3s from Salmon and avocados, olive oil and also just making sure they are getting enough calories. We have found that if females, in particular, try to diet before conceiving...that can limit some of the key nutrients that their body needs to help conceive," added Jochum.

Hy-Vee will also be offering classes to show moms how to make their own nutritious baby food as well as the best way to introduce new foods to infants.

If you are looking to jump-start those healthy habits, you can call, go online and schedule an appointment with a dietitian or come in store and scan a bar code.

"When we are talking prenatal and postnatal nutrition, one of the most nutrient-rich foods is eggs, especially the yolk. Some people get concerned about eating eggs because of the cholesterol but they are actually very healthy for you. So have them scrambled for breakfast in the morning, have a hard-boiled in the afternoon for a snack and after six months, you can incorporate eggs into their diet as well," added Jochum.

Hy-Vee will also go over the best fruits, vegetables and proteins to fuel your body and keep you healthy.

Jochum said, "This month we are concentrating on prenatal and postnatal nutrition, we are available to help with any nutrition concern. Diabetes, weight loss, heart disease, we can walk through the store with you or do nutrition counseling and those are in-person or virtual services.

Post pandemic, the awareness for staying healthy has become a priority.

"Healthy immune system starts with a plentiful plant-based diet including plenty of fruits and vegetables that are going to provide that vitamin C. Also, making sure that we are not skipping meals. We want nuts and seeds and legumes are always a great source of protein and fiber that can also boost that healthy immune system as well."

The classes are offered throughout the month of July and are also offered in Spanish.

The nutrition classes are free. There is a $10 registration fee for the cooking classes.

Visit Hy-Vee's website to sign up or for more information.

