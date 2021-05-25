Job fair to be held in Omaha on June 2

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A job fair will be held at Comfort Inn & Suites at 7007 Grover Street on June 2.

The job fair will include 35-40 employers in a wide array of fields.

Those who attend should “dress to impress,” have an updated resume, and be ready to visit with as many employers as they would like.

The job fair runs from 1-4 p.m. See a list of participating employers below.

Employer List as of May 25:

AGR Roofing and Construction,

American Games,

Army National Guard,

Boulder Creek Amusement Park,

Caesars Entertainment,

Harrahs Casino,

Horseshoe Casino,

CareOne Medical Group,

Careerlink,

Coreslab Structures,

COX Communications,

Custom Diesel Driver’s Training,

Dave & Busters,

Eaton,

Epsen Hillmer Graphics, Co.,

Freedom Specialty Contracting,

Honeywell,

Hy-Vee,

JobSource USA,

Kum and Go,

LaborMax Staffing,

Mallard Group, ManPower,

Midlands Carrier Transicold (not present in person, but flyers in job seeker bags),

Omaha Public Schools,

Omaha Steaks,

Palfinger,

Papio Transport,

Paul Davis Restoration,

Salvation Army, Early Headstart Program,

SD Fusion (Sonic Drive-in),

SODEXO Healthcare,

SODEXO – Creighton University Dining Hall,

Soldier Delivery,

SpartanNash,

Little Red Daycare (not present in person, but flyers in job seeker bags).

Organizers said more employers may be added in the coming days.

