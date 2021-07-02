Lozier looking to hire about 100 employes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many jobs were lost during the pandemic, but right now at businesses across the metro, you can see hiring signs.

3 News Now reporter Danielle Davis looked into one of the companies hiring and the incentives they're offering to stand out.

The jobs at Lozier pay from $20 an hour to $30 per hour and you are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus after three months.

