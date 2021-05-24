Metro Community College offering free summer school classes to high school students

OMAHA, Neb. — As students head into a new school year this fall, students like sophomore McKenna Murphy will be getting a jump start on their college education.

"I want to be in the medical field and I know it will be a lot of work so I just want to get a head start on it," she said.

All Nebraska high school students are eligible to take free classes at Metro Community College.

"We want students that know they are getting into a college credit class. This is very different from high school so we want to make sure they are prepared to embark on a 10-week, 11-week college credit, academically rigorous class, and make sure that they understand it is part of their college transcripts," said Jordan Pirtle, Director of Secondary Partnerships and Gateway to College.

She recommends students do one to two classes and says check to make sure the credits are transferable before signing up.

MCC has hundreds of classes students can choose from. The classes will put them ahead in school and in life.

"They learn the organizational skills that they need to have to be successful. This is just another piece in that puzzle for them to manage their time to manage their academics over the summer," said Fremont High School Principal Myron Sikora.

A few of the classes are offered on campus, but most are online, giving the students flexibility.

"I am taking two honors courses right now. I was actually in three this year so I think that after doing that I can definitely do a college class," adds Murphy.

Along with tuition, MCC will cover any fees and the cost of books.

Murphy adds, "If I can take two now, two next year, and get some classes out of the way, it definitely saves quite a bit of money."

While planning for her future is important, McKenna says she also understands the importance of balance.

"Take time with sports, friends, family, school, just spread it out across the summer. Have fun but get to studying and things like that," she said.

There is no limit on the number of students accepted into the free summer school program.