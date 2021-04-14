Missed doctors appointments pose risk during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Still a relatively new building, Think Whole Person Healthcare faced the same challenges as hospitals and smaller medical offices during the pandemic despite having dozens of doctors all under one roof.

"It was pretty quiet; people were afraid to come in," said Dr. Bill Weeks with Think Whole Person Healthcare. "I was concerned about them delaying visits and if something would get missed or some complications developed that we couldn't evaluate, I did worry about that."

Screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure, mammograms and cancer were just some of the conditions not being checked for.

"In the case of colon cancer, you are preventing it by removing polyps that are precancerous,” said Dr. Weeks.

Appointments and screenings can literally mean the difference between life and death.

"We also have lung cancer screening, and we are able to detect lung cancer at stage one," said Dr. Weeks. "It can save their lives, it can be cured. A stage four cancer is much less treatable and a much higher fatality rate."

Being fully vaccinated, Dr. Weeks said he is happy to share with his patients that it is safe to come in. Safer than most places people go.

"It's safer to come here than the grocery store because of all of the precautions we take," said Dr. Weeks.

They also have contactless check-in through your mobile device, another aid for their patients as they return to a more normal routine.

"They feel reassured. I try to tell my patients about all the safety precautions we take and we have signage all over the place talking about what safety precautions we use here so they feel safe now, they really didn't at first," said Dr. Weeks.

Think Whole Person Healthcare has 29 doctors, nine physician assistants and two eye doctors all under one roof — kind of like a one-stop doctor shop. They also have their own pharmacy.

But with all the good news now happening, the pandemic hit the doctors hard as well.

"It was really difficult for someone who is used to being busy,” said Dr. Weeks. "It was stressful not only dealing with COVID infections but also business-wise.”

Dr. Weeks is happy to be back at work and seeing patients.

You can make vaccine appointments at Think Whole Person Healthcare as well.

