More couples choosing pop-up weddings amid the pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With more and more people getting vaccinated, some of those wedding plans that were put on hold are back on.

Even the way we are getting married has changed due to COVID-19.

“We are seeing a lot of our clients having to redo and rework their wedding plans and it has been 18 months of this," said Kimberly Persons, a wedding planner with Tiny Luxe Weddings. "We are seeing a shift from people who originally selected to do a large wedding in the first place and are now looking to do something more intimate."

The stress of COVID-19 and planning a wedding seeming to be just too much for some brides and grooms-to-be.

"Couples are coming to us saying ‘I want a break from this wedding planning, I want something luxurious and amazing,’" said Persons.

Luxurious, amazing and small is what they do at Tiny Luxe Weddings.

They are called pop-up weddings or local elopements.

"We have found that people were really excited about staying local, that maybe they did not want the 100-200 person wedding but they still wanted grandma to be there," said Katie Brown, wedding photographer.

Tiny Luxe Weddings have found their niche in small guest count weddings.

"We built a package that includes flowers, local treats, the venue, the officiant, planning and photography," said Brown.

Most weddings cost about $30,000.

The Tiny Luxe pop-up weddings range from $2,500 to $10,000, but you do have to share your special day with other brides.

"Intimate weddings are more affordable. They are easier and simple, you can have all those luxurious things because you are having less people," said Persons.

But the location of your wedding, with the below-average costs, is definitely something to throw your bouquet at.

"We have spring in May at Joslyn Castle and summer at the brand new Peregrine Hotel," said Persons.

The one-day pop-up weddings do allow for time in between for COVID-19 friendly cleaning.

The fall and winter pop-up wedding locations are set as well at Cafe Postale for the fall and the Marriott Capitol District for their winter weddings.

Visit their website here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.