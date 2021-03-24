Nebraska School Mental Health Conference going virtual this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska School Mental Health Conference will be virtual this year.

The conference focuses on helping those who help our kids.

“Just getting them through after a crisis and how to be resilient and help them through this. While it has been difficult for the students, it has been difficult for teachers, trying to teach them as well," said Julia Hebenstreit, Executive Director of the Kim Foundation.

The conference is open to all education stakeholders, counselors, psychologists, administrators, school board members, legislators, school nurses, private providers, parents, as well as kids.

“How people can move forward now that we can see some light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a real challenging year and we want to make sure they come out okay and be able to help our youth," continues Hebenstreit.

There will be three nationally acclaimed keynote speakers and more than 50 breakout sessions hosted by experts from across the state. They represent urban as well as rural areas to give tips, tools and share best practices.

"Kids are often at school more than they are at home so if we can reach those kiddos and provide them services and removing those barriers and provide access to mental health care, that is just such a crucial part," Hebenstreit adds.

She also says that while a lot of attention is paid to physical health, a person can't be healthy if they are not mentally well.

The conference takes place June 2-3. The cost is $50.

Educators can earn 7.75 CEU’s for attending.

More information can be found at www.kimfoundation.org.

