NSP is looking to hire troopers who are ready to put boots on the ground

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) trooper training consists of 22 weeks of extensive training. Along with physical agility tests, there is also classroom training.

"We're looking to take anybody that has a proven history of making the right decision and doing the right thing. Anybody who is willing to step up and be of service to the citizens of Nebraska," said Captain Matt Sutter, NSP.

With quite a few retirements coming up, NSP is looking to hire a few dozen future troopers to be a part of Camp 66. The positions are open to all U.S. citizens who will be 21 years old by June 17, 2022, when they take office.

They also encourage women and minorities to apply.

"High school diploma or GED, college is preferred but not required. The same with military experience. Really, we are just looking for people who have the right character and a proven history of good decision making, clean criminal history, clean credit history," added Sutter.

Recruits are paid during training and NSP touts a lucrative retirement program.

When you work for the NSP, unlike city and county police, you actually assist all of Nebraska. You can be called in to work a brush fire, assist during a flood or even search for a missing child. NSP says the variety of departments and jobs is what sets them apart from other law enforcement agencies.

Sutter added, "The sky is truly the limit, we have criminal investigators, homicide investigators, drug investigators, SWAT operators, K-9 handlers, helicopter pilots, hazardous device technicians. Any path you want to take in law enforcement, we have it here, available to you in this organization."

Before graduation, recruits are trained in de-escalation training, anti-bias training and Native American culture training.

To apply, visit https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/become-trooper