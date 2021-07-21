Poll shows area nonprofit organizations will lose $15 million this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nonprofits that relied on the generosity of the community were hit hard as people and businesses struggled and donations dwindled due to the pandemic.

"Most nonprofits anticipate not being back to pre-pandemic stability for 12-24 months, so that is such a long time and there are just a lot of things we don't know yet in the nonprofit community," said Hannah Young, communications manager at the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands.

The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, or NAM, is a membership organization with 700 charity groups. NAM looks to help other charitable companies grow and strengthen their philanthropic goals as well as keep them on track with their mission.

A poll done by NAM shows metro area nonprofit organizations will lose $15 million in 2021.

A total of 159 nonprofits in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa responded to the poll. Their number one concern was money, especially organizations that have been underfunded in the past.

From the poll, of those that survived the pandemic, 16% felt less financially stable than last year. Six percent report they are currently in a financial crisis.

"We had people who were actually able to expand their programs and offerings virtually, because of COVID, but some people are having to reel them back depending on where they are at financially," Young said.

While nonprofits are still struggling, Young adds that does not have to be the case.

"When you first thought of giving to nonprofits, it is probably going to be the first responders to give to. Naturally, that just makes sense," Young said. "So what nonprofits didn't people think about and how are they reacting?"

She adds she is hoping organizations will take advantage of the many different services the nonprofit Association of the Midlands has to offer. An added perk, the members can use their conference rooms for training meetings and volunteer briefings.

Below are additional findings from the Nonprofit Pulse Poll:

Nebraska nonprofits surveyed anticipate losing a combined $15.5 million in 2021 due to COVID-19 – an average of a nearly $100,000 loss in operating revenue per nonprofit.

29% of nonprofits report moderate financial impacts with a need for additional financial support to address mild long-term effects.

Most nonprofits anticipate being back to pre-COVID stability in the next 12-24 months, but that timeline varies greatly across the sector.

Positive outcomes from COVID-19 include virtual programming and training, expanded services, resiliency, increased collaboration and innovation.

The Nonprofit Pulse Poll will provide government, philanthropy and corporate sector leaders access to valuable data that highlights the overall impact of the pandemic on the nonprofit sector and the need for long-term funding to support ongoing community services.

The latest Nonprofit Pulse Poll can be accessed here.

