'A little bit of a comfort': Bellevue Police carry teddy bears to perk up community

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — When you see Bellevue police out and about, there are a couple of items in the back of the vehicle that may surprise you. Specifically, two teddy bears.

“As a little bit of a comfort they can take one of these teddy bears and hand it to the child and give them something to kind of hold on to,” said Roger Cox, Community Relations Coordinator for Bellevue Police.

Every Bellevue police car carries two bears along with them. While it may seem odd, the officers can use them when dealing with something traumatic and a child is involved.

“Most of the time it’s for something that’s not so happy but officers have full discretion to do what they want with them, so if they’re out patrolling and just see a kid and say ‘hey, they might want a teddy bear,’ they can stop and hand them a teddy bear and say 'have a great day',” said Cox.

The bears are donated, and the police have been carrying the toys for over a decade in Bellevue, with every metro-area police department also taking them along for rides.

Cox says leadership prioritizes getting to know the community, and it’s something small that can go a long way.

“As a little bit of a comfort they can take one of these teddy bears and hand it to the child and give them something to kind of hold on to,” said Cox.

A seemingly simple gesture that can mean everything to a kid in need.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.