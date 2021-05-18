Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Arbor built outside Bellevue Knights Center in hopes of adding more outdoor weddings

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:02 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 09:02:14-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — During the flood of 2019, the Bellevue Knights Event Center was underwater and once the water subsided, totally lost.

“We lost everything, couldn't save anything out of the place, didn’t have insurance,” said Larry Reed, manager of the Bellevue Knights Event Center.

But the owners persevered, and they found enough money to move into a building off Harvell Drive.

“And then the pandemic comes,” said Reed.

The hall eventually began to have more parties and wedding receptions, but it was tough to hold weddings there until a local teenager stepped up.

Billy Dunkleman, a Bellevue boy scout trying to be an eagle scout, needed a project to move him up the ranks.

”I chose the Knights of Columbus because they have had a rough couple of years,” said Dunkleman.

For those that didn’t want to say "I do" inside, he specifically built an arbor for couples to get married under.

He also planted oriental trees as a backdrop, along with nine Norway spruce trees in hopes of creating a more intimate setting.

“To act as a sort of a sound barrier and a privacy screen from the wedding venue to Harvell Drive” said Dunkleman.

The trees are small now but are expected to grow about two feet a year.

“I hope to see it when they get 30 feet high at least. I hope I’m around for that!” said Reed.

Now the hall can give couples a full wedding experience, which will allow the place to get back on its feet after a rough couple of years.

“Oh my God, prayers are answered,” said Reed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Sign up for our Rebound newsletter OPS back to school plans PLCS return to schools plan Elkhorn return to school blueprint Council Bluffs Community School District school plan MPS return to school FAQ Ralston Public return to learning protocol Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information