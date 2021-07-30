Bellevue woman describes brain tumor journey ahead of run/walk

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This weekend Omaha's Head for the Cure event will be in person after switching to a virtual run/walk last year. It raises funds, awareness and hope for the brain tumor community.

It'll be at Zorinsky Lake Park on Saturday, July 31.

You can still sign up to walk or run or donate to the cause.

Dee Hanson has taken part in the event for years. She was diagnosed with a meningioma, a benign brain tumor, ten years ago. She may have had it for ten to twenty years before that.

"An MRI showed that it was inoperable. It's on my optic nerve, entwined in the cerebral and carotid arteries, so they couldn't even do a biopsy," said Hanson.

She received pinpointed radiation years ago. Just this week she had another scan. It is still stable ten years later.

There are more than 120 different kinds of brain tumors and Hanson hopes to raise awareness and funds to hopefully find cures.

She said faith and positivity have helped her immensely.

"I would just say go in with a positive outlook, you never know, the odds may be this but you might be the one that survives," said Hanson.