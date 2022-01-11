Watch

BFF Omaha opening new gallery in Benson next month

Posted at 6:49 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 07:49:46-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — “I feel like we’re we’re growing, we’re finally getting attention from serious funders and foundations that support what we do," said Alex Jochim, co-founder and executive director of BFF Omaha.

After a decade of building community through the arts, BFF Omaha is opening a new gallery in Benson.

“We’ve been working out of a garage for the last 10 years. So we figured it was a good opportunity to actually have an office with a storefront on Maple,” said Jochim.

Jochim added the BFF gallery will provide studio space, showcase local and regional artists, and host special events.

The space will also be involved in the nonprofit’s monthly First Friday art walks.

“Kind of the mission of the gallery is to partner with BFF's core values which are advocacy, education, inclusion, opportunity, and unique experiences,” said Jochim.

Ang Bennett, the gallery’s lead curator, is most excited about giving emerging artists the chance to learn and expand.

“Being able to allow them the space and the opportunity to build on their resume and build the skills of how to price their work, hang their work, show their work, again, it’s just more opportunity," said Bennett.

The new gallery will be open for next month’s First Friday event on February 4.

Learn more about the organization here.

