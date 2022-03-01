Casey's partners with Food Bank of the Heartland to feed those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For a second year, Casey’s is partnering with Feeding America to fight hunger.

“We really do see hunger as a challenge in our communities," said Casey's spokesperson Katie Petru. "And that’s why we would just love the more guests to come through our stores and are willing to give a few cents when they’re grabbing their pizza dinner or their morning coffee, it really does go a long way.”

Money raised in Omaha will go to the Food Bank of the Heartland to feed families in Nebraska and Western Iowa.

Brian Barks, President & CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland, says around 207,000 people are food insecure, 78,000 of which are children.

"We find that incredibly unacceptable and that’s why we need the public support," Barks said. "And campaigns like the ones with Casey’s makes a huge difference.”

Last year the campaign raised about $1.5 million across 16 states which created 15 million meals. Foodbank of the Heartland received around $120,000 dollars which created 480,000 meals.

This year, they’re hoping to pass that number.

"We just are still seeing a large number of families that are struggling to make ends meet, to put nutritious food on the table," Barks said. "So those dollars come in at a great time.”

Tuesday is the last day to round up your purchase at Casey’s to help feed local families.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.