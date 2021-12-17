Watch

Christmas in the Country at Bellevue Berry Farm

Posted at 7:04 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 08:04:06-05

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — When you walk into Bellevue Berry Farm, it’s clear that Christmastime is here.

This weekend, they’re hosting ‘Christmas in the Country,’ an experience that Ed Schaefer says most people in the metro aren’t getting anywhere else.

“A lot of times they don’t have a chance to get out into the country and be out on a real farm, we’ve got horses, cows, goats, pigs,” said Schaefer.

Bellevue Berry Farm, which also does plenty of weddings and private events has suffered a bit from covid.

With limited school tours and weddings with less people, they’re hoping to get back on the right track soon.

“We survived, hopefully, one day it’s going to be back to normal whatever that was.”

The event that runs Friday through Sunday is a chance for families to spend time on a farm, with hayrack rides and plenty of animals.

But it’s also a chance to take a picture with Santa and if you’re in the Christmas spirit, maybe get your face painted.

“It’s fun and you’re not crowded in,” said Schaefer.

The farm opens up at 5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on both weekend days.

