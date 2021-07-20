Church volunteers lend a hand to Westside elementary school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's not necessarily fun work or something that sticks out when you walk into a classroom.

But putting fresh paint on the walls of Paddock Road Elementary School is a necessary and time-consuming task.

“It’s a lot of manpower, a lot of work with 10 elementary buildings in the district to be able to get in and get them all done, maybe in one summer. We were certainly grateful to get a few extra rooms,” said Scott Becker, principal of Paddock Road Elementary.

Those few extra rooms were done by volunteers from Coram Deo Church, who reached out to the school.

“And really just tried to ask them what would be a blessing,” said Ryan Meyer, Director of Connections & Mercy Ministry at Coram Deo.

“One of the ideas just came up, since we were painting already, to continue on with that,” said Becker.

Meyer and his volunteers jumped at the chance.

“We have a lot of people around Coram Deo that can use a paint brush,” said Meyer.

Meyer, who helps connect Coram Deo with the community, says this is an ongoing partnership, as the church already allows Westside High School to use their parking lot and kitchen, and gives school staff food and other goodies with regularity.

“I always tell you, I’d rather tell you no than never have heard a request and so fortunately we have a really, really generous church and a really loving church and we haven’t really had to say no,” said Meyer.

