Council Bluffs leading the way on solar energy accessibility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs is setting the gold standard for solar energy accessibility in the metro.

Since last April, the city has prioritized making it easier for its residents and businesses to install solar panels.

“We’re starting to see more and more businesses and industries start to take an interest in making larger investments in solar, whether it be on their rooftops or basically the fields of freestanding solar panels," said Brandon Garret, Community Development Director.

The city has streamlined the application process with fewer forms and faster processing times.

And now Council Bluffs is being recognized as a "Gold Community” by Sol Smart, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

It is one of two cities in Iowa to receive the gold recognition, and the only city in the metro to be recognized by Sol Smart.

“It really sends the signal to businesses and residents alike, that Council Bluffs is open for solar business," Garret said.

Garrett is hoping other communities in the metro and in Iowa will follow suit.

“Council Bluffs is proud to lead the way on Sol Smart and I'm definitely leaving the door open for any of the local communities to contact us."

LEARN MORE ABOUT COUNCIL BLUFFS' SOLAR ENERGY PROGRAM

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.