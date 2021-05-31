Free ice cream trucks visit La Vista over the weekend

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over the weekend, the city of La Vista had some summer smiles.

They brought in free ice cream trucks for the community.

“This was part of our original Salute to Summer concept for 2021. We had wanted to do things for the community. When we started planning in January, February, covid conditions were a lot different than what they are right now so this is part of what we wanted to do for the community. Give folks something to come out and look forward to this weekend,” said Mitch Beaumont, Community Relations Coordinator with the city of La Vista.

Beaumont said the community has been through a difficult few weeks but adds it’s amazing to see how the community has come together in support of the search for Ryan Larsen.

“I don’t think anything surprised us because people in La Vista are great people and this is, in our humble opinion, the best community in the metro area and I think we’ve shown that in the last two weeks based on the amount of residents who have come out to help the search for Ryan,” Beaumont said.

While the community continues to grapple with a tough situation, Beaumont is happy to see the community gather in a more positive light.

The free ice cream was definitely appreciated by the younger residents

Beaumont is hopeful that the community will find Ryan and have an amazing summer.

The city is having a choose your own adventure program for the summer.

For a schedule of all the events and prizes you can win, visit La Vista’s website.

