Watch Now

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

FROM THE AIR: Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Doug Prange is an aerial photographer. Larry Geiger is a helicopter pilot. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, the men had a point of view which 92,003 fans did not. And what a treat!
Posted at 6:47 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 19:47:58-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Doug Prange is an aerial photographer. Larry Geiger is a helicopter pilot. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, the men had a point of view which 92,003 fans did not. And what a treat! They allowed 3 News Now to install cameras in the helicopter — and also shared some of their own video and audio for the piece — to provide us all with a different sense of this record-setting, first-of-its-kind event.

To learn more about Prange's work, click here.

To learn more about Geiger and Helicopter Services, click here.

This Positively the Heartland is told by photojournalist Wade Lux.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Resources and Information Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information