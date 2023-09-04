FROM THE AIR: Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Doug Prange is an aerial photographer. Larry Geiger is a helicopter pilot. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, the men had a point of view which 92,003 fans did not. And what a treat! They allowed 3 News Now to install cameras in the helicopter — and also shared some of their own video and audio for the piece — to provide us all with a different sense of this record-setting, first-of-its-kind event.

This Positively the Heartland is told by photojournalist Wade Lux.

