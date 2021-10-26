Gas stations across Nebraska donating ethanol purchases to cancer research

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s something everybody’s got to do, even though it’s not cheap these days.

But for the rest of the month, Nebraskans can donate to cancer research with no extra cost of their own if they use E-15 or higher blends of ethanol gasoline.

“If you can make a choice where it’s a little bit better for your family, your children and your community, it’ll be good for everyone,” said Jessica Sodeke, Ethanol Program Manager, Nebraska Ethanol Board.

The fundraiser called ‘Fuel the Cure’ is at around 50 gas stations throughout Nebraska and they span the entire state. For every gallon of gas a customer buys, three cents of every gallon goes to Nebraska Medicine’s Buffett Cancer Center.

The lone metro location is Anderson's, off 140th and Center in west Omaha.

“It’s touching, all these communities and people can see how all these retailers are helping to support it,” said Sodeke.

Sodeke hopes folks will begin making a habit of using ethanol once the promotion is done. She encourages Nebraskans to get blends of E-15 and E-85 at any gas station that has it.

She points to research that ethanol is safer, better for the environment and your health, than traditional gasoline, and that donating the money made to cancer is a perfect fit.

“I do hope that people will see that not only can they support breast cancer but if they make a habit of this, this is one of the easiest ways to reduce their own carbon footprint,” said Sodeke.

Over the last three years, the fundraiser has raised $18,000.

With over a dozen more gas stations participating this year, they’re optimistic this year will be the biggest one yet.

