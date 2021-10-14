King of Kings Church gives generously to organizations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — King of Kings Church is going "all in." It's a project where parishioners give a minimum of $21.21 to different community projects.

This year, the Church raised $306,000 supporting 11 organizations and 14 different projects in those organizations.

One nonprofit that benefits from this generosity is Abide Omaha. Its mission is to adopt every single neighborhood in North Omaha and place a family in those neighborhoods who will invest in it. These families are called "Lighthouses."

"When a Lighthouse family moves into a neighborhood, it's been proven that crime rates drop by 75% in that neighborhood, so safety really starts to become the culture of that neighborhood. That neighborhood not only becomes safer but also gets connected," Abide Executive Director Joey McKernan said.

Thanks to the church, Abide got $20,000 to support 20 different Lighthouses in its neighborhood adoption model.

"Our dream is to adopt every single block in North Omaha. There are 735 blocks in our community. Our dream is to adopt every single one of them," McKernan said.

it is getting closer and closer to making the area a bright spot of the city.

"We want to tell a new story in inner-city communities," McKernan said.

Pastor Greg Griffith says one of his church's passions and callings is to be part of these neighborhoods. Coming out of this year, he's faced with the reality that there is a discrepancy between poverty and wealth in Omaha.

"We have to love and care and be present and be part of communities, not so that they'll come here but because God has placed us here," Griffith said.

Griffith says the church just practicing an open-handed generosity with nothing expected in return.

"We just want them to see this is our calling and we are going to be faithful to the Lord who has called us to love anyone and everyone, no matter where they are at, where they've been or what they are doing," Griffith said.

Two churches will be joining in the initiative next year.

